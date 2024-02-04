President Mnangagwa mourns Namibian President Geingob

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following the passing on of Namibian President Hage Geingob this morning.

In a statement to acting President Nangolo Mbumba, President Mnangagwa said he was “deeply touched and saddened” upon hearing the news of President Geingob’s death.

“I was deeply touched and saddened by the sudden passing on of President Hage Geingob. On behalf of my Party, ZANU (PF), the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family and my behalf, I sincerely extend to the great people of Namibia, the SWAPO Party, and the bereaved Geingob family our deepest, heartfelt condolences.

“We in Zimbabwe fondly remember President Geingob as a pan-Africanist, a liberation hero and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction. We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, SADC, and the cause of the African peoples and Continent,” he said.

The 82-year-old leader had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed his diagnosis to the public last month.

His office announced he would be travelling to the US for treatment, but would return to Namibia on 2 February.

Mr Geingob became president in 2015 and was serving his second and final term in office.

He underwent an aortic operation last year, and in 2014, he revealed that he had survived prostate cancer.

Namibia is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November.

The governing Swapo party, which has been in power since independence in 1990, has chosen Mrs Nandi-Ndaitwah as its presidential candidate.