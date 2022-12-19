Classic 263 radio presenter wins award for disability advocacy

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

ZBC Classic 263 radio presenter, Ian Vambe won the Judge’s Choice Award in the Championing Disability Rights category at the 2022 Ignite Youth Awards held in Harare recently.

Affectionately known as “The Advocate” on radio, the 26-year-old has for years been advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities to realise their full potential.

To reach the milestone, Vambe uses the media as a tool to accomplish his zeal in disability advocacy through a disability talk show every Tuesday called “Bridging The Gap”, which airs on Classic 263 radio station.

The programme demystifies disability, advocates for inclusive policy development, and celebrates successful individuals with disabilities.

Moreover, Vambe is the founder of Mkundi Foundation, an organisation that advocates for the rights of people with disabilities.

“Changing the lives of people with disabilities is what gives me fulfilment. Getting an award is truly an honour, and it gives me the strength to do more,” Vambe said.

“It is a win for all people with disabilities who are advocating for inclusion in various spaces.”

He thanked the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation for the opportunity he got, saying Classic 263 radio station gave him the platform to advocate for people with disabilities.

Having a disability himself (club foot), Vambe passionately pushes for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all sectors.

The Ignite Youth Awards are an annual event that recognises outstanding young people in various fields.

Classic 263 manager, Terrence Mapurisana hailed Vambe for clinching the award.

“As Classic 263, we are pleased to see Ian, The Advocate, win this award, because we witness his passion and desire to change the lives of people with disabilities through radio every day.

“It is our mandate to ensure that our programming caters for people with disabilities,” Mapurisana said.

He went on to explain the station’s role in disability inclusion.

“In the spirit of leaving no one behind, we are ensuring that people with disabilities have adequate coverage on radio stations.”

The Second Republic launched a disability policy in June 2021, whose main aim is to better the lives of people with disabilities and eliminate discrimination. The policy replaced the Disability Act of 1992.