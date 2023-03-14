Chiwandire leaves for WBC fight

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

TOP female boxer Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire has left Johannesburg enroute to the Chihuahau, Mexico where she will engage Yamileth Mecardo in the World Boxing Council super-bantamweight world title on Saturday.

The 27-year-old will put up in Paris, France tonight before connecting to Mexico City tomorrow then Chihuahau.

She is accompanied by her Trainer/Manager Clyde Musonda of Deltaforce stable together with two assistants and another staffer from the stable.

Chiwandire is the first Zimbabwean boxer to fight for a WBC gold title and she is expected to pull up a good challenge.

