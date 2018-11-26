Chivi South open for business: Zivhu

Masvingo Correspondent

Chivi South constituency held a highly subscribed business conference at Ngundu Growth Point on Saturday where a number of business and investment projects were discussed.

The conference as called by the constituency’s National Assembly member, Cde Killer Zivhu, who challenged investors willing to do business to come up with sound deals that improve the lives of the people.

Addressing the well-attended business indaba, Cde Zivhu said Chivi South was open for business and would accept anyone willing to invest in the area provided the aim was to empower the locals.

His remarks came on the back of unconfirmed reports that Chinese investors have expressed interest in establishing a multimillion-dollar solar energy plant at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

“We welcome all investors in Chivi South as long as the deals are meant to improve the lives of our people,” said Cde Zivhu.

He said his constituency was awash with investment opportunities and challenged communities, including those in the Diaspora, to contribute to the development of their area as a way of supporting the concept of devolution.

“I would want to thank the men and women from across the globe who hail from this constituency for taking need of my call to convene and chart a new development trajectory in Chivi South,” said Cde Zivhu.

“A number of people who come from this constituency have come for this important meeting. Some are from the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa and Botswana.

“We have vast investment opportunities here. We have Tugwi-Mukosi Dam where fishery projects are already on course and we look forward to our people to secure boats so that fishing can be done along professional lines.

“We call upon all who hail from this area to contribute to the development of the constituency. We will have a database of our people outside the country, so that we share the same developmental vision with them.”

Cde Zivhu, who mobilised school fees and money to buy uniforms for five disadvantaged children at the event, said all schools in the constituency were supposed to get computers in support of the new curriculum.

He said efforts were being made to mobilise resources to attend to road networks, most of which were in bad state. Cde Zivhu said Chivi Rural District Council would provide a grader for the rehabilitation of roads, and challenged the community to contribute fuel towards the project.

The conference, which is set to be held from time to time, drew people from Chivi South living across the world.