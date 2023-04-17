  • Today Mon, 17 Apr 2023

Chivhu accident declared national disaster

Chivhu accident declared national disaster Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona (right) tours the Chivhu accident scene where 13 people perished when Timboom bus bound for Harare crashed.

Victor Maphosa in Chivhu

Government has declared the Chivhu bus accident a national disaster.

This follows a fatal road accident at the 5-kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Murambinda Road where a Timboom bus crashed, killing 12 people on the spot and another one died while admitted in Chivhu Hospital.

Today, a high powered delegation, led by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona toured the accident scene, paid a visit to the injured who are admitted at Chivhu Hospital, and also consoled the bereaved families.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi as well as officials from Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, among others.

Speaking to the media from Chivhu Hospital, Minister Mhona said Government will urgently put measures to ensure motorists adhere to road rules and regulations to save lives.

Preliminary investigations indicate the Timboom accident was caused by speeding.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Palestine observes Prisoner’s Day, sal... International

    Palestine observes Prisoner’s Day, sal...

    Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent The State of Palestine is saluting thousands of Palestinian detainees who have been and are still held in the Israeli detention dungeons, as they observe Palestinian Prisoner’s Day today. In a statement, Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the centrality of the Palestinian […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments