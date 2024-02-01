  • Today Thu, 01 Feb 2024

Chitungwiza Municipality starts verification of offer letters

Chitungwiza Municipality starts verification of offer letters Chitungwiza Municipality

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality has started the verification of offer letters, amid reports of several issued fraudulently through a syndicate of corrupt officials, the local authority’s acting town clerk Mr Japson Nemuseso has said.

Mr Nemuseso advised Chitungwiza residents who received offer letters from 2019 to date to visit and verify them.

“Council at its Special meeting held on January 23, 2024, resolved that offer letters that were issued from 2019 to present should be verified since some were issued fraudulently and without following the law.

“The notice is hereby given in terms of section 152(2) of the Urban Councils Act,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zanu PF confident of victory in Seke National

    Zanu PF confident of victory in Seke

    Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter THE ruling party Zanu PF candidate for Seke constituency, Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe is confident of an emphatic victory against independent candidate Mr Willard Madzimbamuto formerly of CCC. Cde Kashambe sourced transformers for Dunstan and St Michael Primary schools in Ward 22. Speaking soon after handing over the transformers, Cde Kashambe said […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey