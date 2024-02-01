Chitungwiza Municipality starts verification of offer letters

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality has started the verification of offer letters, amid reports of several issued fraudulently through a syndicate of corrupt officials, the local authority’s acting town clerk Mr Japson Nemuseso has said.

Mr Nemuseso advised Chitungwiza residents who received offer letters from 2019 to date to visit and verify them.

“Council at its Special meeting held on January 23, 2024, resolved that offer letters that were issued from 2019 to present should be verified since some were issued fraudulently and without following the law.

“The notice is hereby given in terms of section 152(2) of the Urban Councils Act,” he said.