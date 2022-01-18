Chitown employee land scam trial commences

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The trial of a female Chitungwiza Municipality plumber, Believe Marau, accused of duping a home seeker of US$3 000, has opened with the State being furnished with more evidence from the complainant.

Chitungwiza magistrate, Mr Brighton Danana, remanded the matter to January 17 to allow the State to listen to audio recordings submitted by Mr Richard Makiseni nailing the Marau. Mr Makiseni produced the audios as proof of communication between him and the accused. Allegations are that sometime in July 2020, Mr Makiseni was referred to the accused by Mr Shadreck Savieri.

Marau said she was selling a stand in the Unit K section of the town valued at US$3 000 cash. The home seeker then paid a deposit of US$2 000 after being shown a site plan and he later paid the remaining US$1 000.

All the payments were witnessed by Mr Savieri and Mr Pafungei Mhepo.

Mr Makiseni followed up on the stand, which Marau promised would be ready within four days from the day of full payment but nothing materialised.

The complainant then inquired with Chitungwiza Municipality’s head office using documents availed by Marau and was advised that the papers were not authentic.

Mr Makiseni approached the accused who is alleged to have become hostile. He made a police report saying he had been defrauded of US$3 000 and $28 000. Marau initially appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court on November 16 facing fraud charges and appeared again on December 3 last year.

Ms Pamela Dzinduwa prosecuted.