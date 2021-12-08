Chitehwe elected new ZIPA president

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

TERENCE Chitehwe was elected the new Zimbabwe Pool Association president at their annual meeting last weekend.

Chitehwe said he was looking forward to revamping the sport and help eliminate the negative stereotypes associated with the sport.

Pool is generally associated with bars but Chitehwe believes the sport has a bright future as an open discipline for all.

“I am grateful for the faith that the stakeholders have bestowed in me by giving me a chance to lead the association. My aim is to see the sport grow and my tenure will see the development of the sport.

“There are several misconceptions about pool but I am looking to make sure that we change people’s mindset as pool is a sport for everyone, “said Chitehwe.

Amen Njenje, was elected vice-president of ZIPA. Munatsi Munyai is now the treasurer and Adam Chibwana comes in as development manager.

The secretary-general in the new executive is Rodwell Mashatise. ZIPA spokesperson Keith Goto said they are ready to transform the sport and are willing to work with corporates and organisations.

“We are grateful to have managed to be in the executive and our aim is to see the sport grow. We are giving equal opportunities to everyone and by doing that we will have the sport develop,” Goto said.

Meanwhile, Harare Province successfully hosted the provincial qualifiers in Budiriro.

The qualifiers are part of the preparation for APA Games to be hosted by Zambia from January 6. The tournament was won by Escha Chimbwanda, with Josiah Chambwera in second place. Clifton Changunda and Godknows Tsuro filled the top four places.