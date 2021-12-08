Highlands swimming club aims high

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDS swimming club coach Macalvine Makoni says they would want to see their swimmers scale great heights in the sport after they successfully defended the Harare Senior Championships title.

The club came out tops in the championships held at Les Brown Pool and Makoni said despite some challenges due to the prevailing circumstances because of Covid-19, their swimmers have so far done well.

“It’s been a quite hectic season with covid…a lot of ups and downs, sessions being missed and then also the weather, so it’s been quite interesting. And as usual we had our main competitors which are your Pirates and Spartans doing very well in the race.

“But our swimmers managed to hold their own which was good despite everything that has come up. So basically as coaches we are impressed with that, when the swimmers deliver,” said Makoni.

They hope their swimmers continue leading going into the second half of the 2021-2022 season.

And Makoni added that they are not just focusing on the short-term plans but would also want to groom swimmers for bigger events.

“Basically as a club we are trying to aim further than that, which is the Olympics so that we get our swimmers going and taking part in the Olympics.

“Most of them have received medals. I always say they get tired of those things, so we have to aim bigger.

“So as part of our training sessions and also with the times that we have, we try to push that our swimmers start making times for South African Junior Championships, and even the Youth Games, and all the way to the Olympics, those are our plans.

“So we have got long-term plans involving that. So God willing I hope everything works out like that,” said Makoni.