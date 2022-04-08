Chinyoka confident ahead of 10km race

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

LONG-DISTANCE runner Jonathan Chinyoka says the Mr Pace Post Insurance event on Saturday is going to be his last preparatory competition ahead of his participation in the Two Oceans Ultra-Marathon.

Chinyoka is one of the several local athletes that have entered Two Oceans Ultra-marathon due to take place on April 17 in Cape Town, South Africa.

But before he leaves for the iconic race in South Africa, Chinyoka is on Saturday set to grace the Mr Pace Post Insurance event at Alexandra Sports Club.

He will compete in 10km.

“I am really excited because I am preparing to go for Two Oceans next weekend. So this race is good for me because it helps me fine tune my speed and just to gauge how I am running in terms of time.

“So I want to thank Zimpost and the other sponsors that have come on board to support athletes.

“They are supporting all categories from juniors to veterans, grandmasters and masters, which is good for athletics and I think it’s going to be a good race. I hope they can keep on supporting us as athletes,” said Chinyoka.

There is also a 5km run on offer.

The event is open to juniors, wheelchair athletes, veterans, masters and grandmasters.

Nomore Wiriki of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is up for the 5km run.