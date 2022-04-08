President Mnangagwa swears in tribunal

Justice Maphios Cheda

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today sworn in a three-member tribunal to look into the suitability to hold office of High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore.

Justice Mushore is accused of failing to report for duty for several months.

The tribunal will be chaired by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda and has legal practitioners Advocate Charles Warara and Ms Yvonne Masvora as members.

In a brief interview at State House in Harare, Justice Warara said they will inquire on the circumstances leading to failure by Justice Mushore to come to work and make recommendations based on their validity.

He said they will immediately start their work with preparatory meetings already lined up.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and senior Government officials.

