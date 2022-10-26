Chinyerere targets 35 goals

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s football League leading scorer Ethel Chinyerere is targeting to hit the back of the net 35 times.

The Chapungu Queens striker has already scored 29 goals and she believes she will scored six more goals in the last four games this season.

The towering striker failed to score in her team’s goalless draw against Correctional Queens at Wagadhugu Stadium yesterday.

“There is always pressure to deliver the goals like what I have always done this season. But I believe I can still hit my target of scoring 35 goals,” said Chinyerere.

“We still have a chance to win the league title but that means we need to pray that other teams also play for us because the destiny is not in our hands.”

Herentals Queens lead the standings with 61 points in 21 games while Chapungu Queens, who have played a game more are second on 52 points with Black Rhinos Queens who have played 20 games also on 52 points.