Journalists undergo breast cancer screening

Minister Mutsvangwa now going through the breast cancer screening process

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Media practitioners across the divide are gathering in Harare to participate in a breast cancer awareness campaign.

Both male and female journalists have turned out in their numbers.

The Premier Health Lifestyle PSMAS is conducting tests for breast cancer, glucose, blood pressure and Body Mass Index(BMI) for all journalists.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa is expected to address the gathering.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Information of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza and permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana are currently undergoing breast cancer screening at the site.