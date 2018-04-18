‘Chinhoyi 7’ unveiled for ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks to Grace Mtongerwa Samanyayi while Tawanda Sarireni(left) and Moses Matanda(second from left) look on after watching Chinhoyi 7 Battle film première at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy Borrowdale, Harare today.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Directors of the much publicised local movie “Chinhoyi 7” are excited following positive response from President Mnangagwa and Government officials after a private screening of the movie yesterday at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy Village, in Harare. The President was accompanied by Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira and officials from the Zimbabwe National Army.

In an interview, movie producer, United Kingdom-based Tawanda Sarireni said he was happy with the positive response the film had received.

“It was our decision first to show the President the movie before the public. We are happy with the positive response and feedback we are getting. I am happy that he liked and enjoyed it,” he said.

Sarireni said they are planning to release it soon.

“We are still in talks with authorities and very soon we are going to launch it. It was our decision also to stop the initial launch in order to allow the President and his Government officials to watch it first. No parts have been re-edited as some people have claimed,” he said.

He said that the movie will be going global.

“We are taking it to the London Film Festival for screening, Hong Kong for distribution and spreading to France and Spain. Our target is that by end of this year, the movie would have reached many countries,” he said.

Minister Kazembe said Government is fully in support of the movie and the producers can go ahead with their launch.

“As a ministry we are excited that finally we have something that will tell the truth about the liberation struggle and how it started and what transpired. This is in the right direction. I hope they will carry on with the project,” he said.

He added that Government is working on an arts development fund to assist such productions.

The movie was written and directed by Moses Matanda based on the famous battle of Chinhoyi that ignited the Second Chimurenga in 1966.

The two-hour film features local and international actors such as gospel singer Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, poet Albert Nyathi, Eddie Sandifolo, Canadian duo Cynthia Stone and Greg Brown and British actor Julian Shaw.