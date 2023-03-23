China-Russia media roundtable held in Moscow

A picture of the China-Russia media roundtable proceedings at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2023. /China Media Group

The China-Russia media roundtable Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for the World, jointly hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group, was held at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday.

Shen Haixiong, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and CMG President, together with other government officials, experts and media professionals from China and Russia, shared their insights on the theme of “The Path to Modernization in line with a Country’s National Conditions.”

Facing the undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Chinese President Xi Jinping creatively put forward his notion of “Chinese-style modernization,” which shows the wisdom, courage and responsibility of a great statesman with a lofty goal, Shen said.

Shen said CMG will strive to promote the diversification and fairness of the international communication pattern, let the world hear more people’s voices from all over the world and spare no effort to help paint a new picture of the modernization of human society that is like a garden where a hundred flowers bloom.

“CMG will continue to work hand in hand with the global media to enrich the content of exchanges, expand cooperation channels, promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries, and jointly promote the development of human civilization,” Shen said.

Alexey Nikolov, managing director of Russia Today, said the nature of some Western media to ignore the facts and distort the truth has been exposed under the changing international circumstances.

“In this context, Russian and Chinese media should strengthen cooperation, fulfill media responsibilities, clarify fallacies, distinguish right from wrong, and jointly help realize fairness and justice in the global public opinion field,” the director said.

All guests attending the meeting agreed that China has embarked on a path to modernization that suits its own national conditions, provides a successful model for other countries and opens up new prospects for human civilization. – CGTN