Children at risk in Gaza conflict

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for children as the death toll in the ongoing Israeli genocide has exceeded 27 747 with 60 percent being children and women.

In a statement, the Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said every day children in Gaza face increased risk of death from the sky, disease from lack of safe water and deprivation from lack of food as apartheid Israel continues its genocide war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza.

Ambassador Almassri said an immediate long-lasting ceasefire and end to Israeli occupation was the only way to end the suffering of Palestinian children and enable the urgent delivery of desperately needed aid.

He said all children have the right to be safe no matter where they are but Israel has continued to violate international humanitarian law targeting and killing children in Gaza and the West Bank.

“The death toll of children is more than 12 000 while more than 1 000 children are reported to have suffered a limb loss because of the bombing, profoundly changing their lives,” Ambassador Almassri said.

“The number of Palestinian children killed in Gaza has exceeded the annual number of children killed across the world’s conflict zones since 2019. Since October 7, the documented Palestinian death toll is 27 747 while over 67 000 are injured.

“625 000 children in Gaza are unable to access education due to the continuous bombing which has killed scores of Palestinian children, teachers as well as destruction of homes, schools and universities. Children in the West Bank also live in constant fear and grief amid escalating violence, profoundly affecting their mental health and disrupting their access to education.”

Ambassador Almassri said each day passing without a ceasefire and end to occupation brings further death, suffering, destruction and devastation leaving children with profound mental and physical scars that will last for years.

He said Israel should be hold accountable for all the crimes against humanity.