Chihota remembers his roots with launch of academy

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

AFTER going through some established football development structures, former Dynamos midfielder Hope Chihota is giving back to his community in Harare’s high-density suburb of Mbare and the country at large after he established Inter Harare Academy. The academy, which has already started to bear fruits, was officially launched at Kingstones Grounds in the National area of Mbare at the weekend amid pomp and fanfare.

With age-groups ranging from Under-10, 12, 14 and 18, the academy has already showed that they mean business as one of their star players, Alexander Mandinyenya, is already under the wings of newly-promoted Premiership side Simba Bhora. The academy, which has United States-based Chihota as the chairman, Chris Nazare as the secretary-general and treasurer, Clever Isaya (vice-chairman), and committee members Solomon Kaseke and Gamuchirai Chihota, is expected to tap talent from the high-density suburb and the surrounding areas. Established in 2014, the academy also play in the Harare Province League Zonal areas where they have dominated in their shot life span. The academy has goalkeeper Learnmore Muzarurwi at Harare City, Ngoni Muzuva (Black Rhinos), Dean Togara (Karoi United) and Tinotenda Takari who is with Gilbert Mushangazhike’s Golden Eagles.

Speaking at the official launch of the academy, Spencer Chihota, the technical director, said their aim is to develop young players and give them an opportunity to take football as a career. “Inter-Harare’s focus is to help young underprivileged kids by letting them to get off the streets and onto the field as our way in building their character. “We aim to allow them to showcase the talents they hold while also guiding them in finding their worth both in the field of play or at school.

“Football is a character-building sport in that it requires the whole team to work together to achieve one goal, literally. Spending time with the coaches and staff of Inter Harare will emphasise to them the importance of team work, patience, drive and endurance.

“We want them to see that a loss is not for one person to bear but will be borne by the whole team and a win will be shared by the whole team,” said Spencer. The academy has a dream of producing players who will make it to the highest level through the support of the local community and the coaches in Mbare.

“As we grow and nurture this dream into a reality, any and all assistance is very welcome.

“Our organisation is not income-based therefore any expenses are picked up by us the community with Jewel Earth Movers being the partners at the moment and more still expected to come on board

“We believe in what this can do for the kids and the community in Mbare. We are in it to win both on and off the field. We aim to build leaders of tomorrow from the youths of today,” added Spencer.

“The academy is also receiving some support from Zvimba-based farmer Norman Madzima who runs a junior development programme in Mashonaland West.