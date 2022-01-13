Chiefs hail First Lady’s vision

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa talks to Chief Otilia Chimukoko from Mudzi and Chief Nechombo during the weeding of a field she sourced for disadvantaged women in Mashonaland East on Tuesday

Tendai Rupapa recently in SEKE

TRADITIONAL leaders in Mashonaland East Province have described economic and cultural interventions in their areas of jurisdiction by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa as well thought-out and unprecedented measures geared to improve the welfare of the people and transform the nation for the better.

They made the remarks on the sidelines of an event where the mother of the nation joined widows, former ladies of the night, youths and other disadvantaged groups that benefited from a farming venture in Seke who had gathered to weed their thriving crops.

After hearing the plight of the former ladies of the night and other disadvantaged groups, Amai Mnangagwa pledged to introduce them to income generating projects including farming which she fulfilled.

She initiated the first ever empowerment programme of its kind countrywide in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development which availed land in support of her vision.

Maize, groundnuts, roundnuts, sorghum, millet, cowpeas, beans, sweet potatoes are among a motley of crops the beneficiaries of the project are growing. On Tuesday, they were joined by the First Lady, Chiefs and their spouses to weed the crops.

The traditional leaders said it was clear the nation was heading in a positive direction since a former forest had in no time been turned into an eye-catching greenbelt because of crops that are being grown.

Mrs Otilia Chimukoko (73), who is Chief Chimukoko of Mudzi, said ever since she became a chief in 1962, she had never seen the kind of love being extended to the citizenry by the First Lady.

“I was installed chief in 1962 up to this day and I must say I had never seen this before. It is pleasing that Amai is teaching us well even as chiefs there are certain things we are also learning. She is taking us back to our roots where we are producing traditional grains which are energy giving and nourishing. She is doing splendid work to uplift our communities and enlightening our children who are ignorant of our culture,” she said.

Chief Chimukoko wished the First Lady a longer life filled with grace and abundance.

Similar words were echoed by Mr Morgan Gatsi, who is Chief Mangwende of Murehwa.

“As chiefs we are supporting Amai, especially on this great work and all her other programmes. If God keeps us, every chief must have such a project where we produce various crops, especially traditional grains for the benefit of the less privileged.

“That is what we shall do for it defines us as chiefs. We should carry forward Amai’s programmes which she is starting for us. Good leadership is distinguished through works and if you want to test the strength of a leader you look at her/his work.

“When you come to a point where the leader is not selective like embracing widows, the unmarried and other vulnerable groups to enter such projects, it is a good thing. This distinguishes her from everyone else. The First Lady is a hard worker and a hands on person,” he said.

Mr Musafare Newton Matiza, who is Chief Nyoka of Chikomba, said the First Lady’s interventions through projects and Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme where she moulded youths and taught them good morals, had lightened the burden for traditional leaders.

“In view of the work we are doing alongside the First Lady, we feel happy and our burden has been lightened as chiefs because we are walking together in bringing back our culture and teaching our children. She is counselling today’s youths.

“This is unlike in the past where we would walk alone without help from a mother. With the guidance of our mother, we are also working with our wives on issues relating to women and the girl child. We are moving with one voice,” he said.

Chief Nyoka said there was significant improvement in the behaviour of youths, thanks to the First Lady’s teachings.

“She has helped reduce bad deeds and improved our children’s dressing. Our children are now dressing in a dignified manner. We want to continue working with her. They were now into prostitution and aping western culture from television. Boys were taking drugs like mutoriro and tumbwa but our mother is working with us well as chiefs to revive our traditional culture,” he said.

Chief Nechombo, Mr Langton Chikukwa weighed in saying the change that was being witnessed in children’s behaviour countrywide was due to the mother of the nation’s hard work and determination.

“A mother’s voice is important in life. Your Excellency Amai, do not tire. Your voice and your words build us as a province and a nation at large so that we go forward. This is rural industrialisation that is taking place starting here in Seke.

“A variety of crops are being produced but you are not only focused on farming, we are grateful that you want to introduce more projects at this farm. We are fully behind you as chiefs,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Stanley Chimanikire, who is Chief Seke said it was clear that the First Lady was well-meaning and urged the nation to fully embrace her teachings and empowerment programmes.

“I am grateful because this is a sign that if we follow what is being taught, we won’t go hungry. Our mother is teaching people well and my work is now easier for me as chief. If people embrace these teachings, they will live longer and keep their families,” he said.

“As a chief it was disturbing to see children walking in the nude and engaging in prostitution. I am happy the girls have turned a new leaf and have started using their own hands to earn a decent living without engaging in morally degrading activities.

“Idleness was prompting children to experiment with drugs and now that they have something to do, we are soon going to witness a change in behaviour. Thank you Amai.”

Mr Moses Nyachoto, who is Chief Mutoko said he was awestruck by the First Lady’s vision and hard work.

“We are supporting this farming programme fully. She is bringing back our culture and mending people’s character.”

In light of the work being done by the mother of the nation countrywide, there is no doubt that Zimbabwe will witness positive change by supporting her dream.