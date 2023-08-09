Charumbira shoo-in to return to parliament

George Maponga in Masvingo

National Chiefs’ Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira, who is also the President of the Pan African Parliament(PAP), is shoo-in to retain his position in parliament after getting overwhelming endorsement from fellow chiefs to continue as senator due to his immense contribution to the development of the traditional leadership institution.

The development comes after Chief Charumbira, Tuesday, announced that he is not seeking re-election to remain National Chiefs’ Council president and instead proposed and got the support of fellow chiefs for his current deputy, Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Matabeleland North, to succeed him.

The National Chiefs’ Council met in Bulawayo on Monday this week and unanimously agreed that Chief Charumbira be given an ”appropriate position” to enable him remain senator and concentrate more on PAP business with reduced responsibilities within the local traditional leaders’ body.

For Chief Charumbira to continue as senator and ultimately PAP president, he has to either become a member of the National Chiefs’ Council presidium-where both the president and the deputy automatically become Members of Parliament-or be voted as one of the

16 senators chosen by fellow chiefs from the country’s eight non-metropolitan provinces.

Elections to choose the Chiefs’ Council presidium are on tomorrow while those for the 16 senate chiefs are scheduled for 24 August and both will be conducted by ZEC.

Chief Nkumalo has already revealed he has a good working relationship with Chief Charumbira and would want to continue their collegial working relationship for the growth and evolution of the traditional leadership institution.

The same sentiments were echoed by Chiefs Chundu (Mr Abel Mbasera) of Mashonaland West and Chief Siansali (Mr Nkatazo Siatabwa) of Matabeleland North who both backed Chief Charumbira to continue in senate and remain PAP president.