Chapungu Sculpture Park founder member Guthrie dies

Arts Reporter

Chapungu Sculpture Park yesterday announced the death of its founder and patron, Roy Guthrie. He was 89.

Guthrie founded Chapungu in 1980 and was one of the best suppliers of top-end Zimbabwean Shona sculpture and known for its international exhibitions.

He also pioneered the promotion of Zimbabwe stone sculpture worldwide and has built up the most important permanent collection of this work in existence through Chapungu.

Announcing the news on social media, Chapungu Sculpture Park said, “It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that Chapungu Sculpture Park announces the passing of Roy Guthrie, our esteemed founder and director.

“In the early morning of March 5th, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, Guthrie succumbed to an illness, leaving a profound void in the world of art and in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this time of mourning, we kindly request respect and understanding from the community. We are devastated by the loss of our beloved father, founder and director, but also find solace in celebrating a life lived with passion and purpose Guthrie’s contributions to the artistic world will forever be cherished, and his memory will remain etched in our hearts. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Guthrie is survived by his wife, Marceline Mushore.

Chapungu Sculpture Park is known as one of the largest Zimbabwean stone sculpture collections in the world, including works from prominent artists such as Nicholas Mukomberanwa, Henry Munyaradzi, Sylvester Mubayi, Joseph Ndandarika, Boira Mteki, Bernard Matemera and John Takawira.

Meanwhile, the art fraternity has mourned the death of the visionary Guthrie.

Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry, extended her condolences, stating the death of Guthrie was a huge loss to the art family in Zimbabwe.

“Roy lived for the joy, growth, and passion of seeing artists live their dreams. He and his wife supported so many artists over the years. He will be sorely missed. We hope he will rest in peace,” she said.

National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) board chair retired Justice Mafiosi Cheda said Guthrie was a pillar and beacon to all art lovers and enthusiasts.

NGZ executive director, Raphael Chikukwa, said: “The death of the founder of Chapungu Sculpture Park Roy Guthrie is a great loss to the Zimbabwean art community. The list is countless of those that came under Chapungu Sculpture Park.

“On behalf of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, its board and the entire team, we feel the pain and our hearts are with Roy Guthrie family. To Marceline Mushore, segallery tinochema nemi, your loss is our loss.

“Our memory bank is gone and we cherish all the memories he shared with us. Guthrie made Zimbabwe his home and promoted Zimbabwean Sculpture from the bottom of his heart.

“A promoter of Zimbabwean Sculpture who made sure artists benefit from their work. Many late artists left their children with houses and farms. Zvekunzi ma artists marombe zvakapedzwa naRoy Guthrie.

“Guthrie did countless Zimbabwean sculpture exhibitions in the US, Germany, France, the Netherlands and South Africa. Chapungu Sculpture Park owner will not only be remembered here in Zimbabwe but across America, Europe, and South Africa.”

Guthrie established African Art Promotions Inc. in 1970, naming the operation Chapungu Sculpture Park and was instrumental in the expanding acclaim of Zimbabwean Stone Sculpture across the Americas, Europe, South Africa, and at home in Zimbabwe.

Under his oversight; the careers of many First Generation of Sculptors and those in the next generation, benefited from the repertoire that Guthrie had set.

Guthrie became a cornerstone of the narrative of Zimbabwean Art, with Chapungu, and all his projects at Doone Estate in Msasa, Harare becoming a keystone of Zimbabwe’s creativity.

From his birth in South Africa to his death in Zimbabwe, Guthrie was motivated to make art thrive.