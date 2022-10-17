Central committee results out

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

NEW and old faces form the new Zanu PF Central Committee-elect members, who will assume the reins at the ruling party’s 7th National People’s Congress set for October 26-29.

The congress is yet another reminder that Zanu PF draws its mandate from the people.

The current Central Committee members will attend the congress before dissolution.

Some party heavyweights who won are Cdes Obert Mpofu, Mike Bimha, Christopher Mutsvangwa, Lovemore Matuke, Sydney Sekeramai, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Ednah Madzongwe, Mable Chinomona, Tsitsi Muzenda, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Patrick Chinamasa, July Moyo, Webster Shamu, Cain Mathema, Sithembiso Nyoni, Jorum Gumbo, Jacob Mudenda, Philip Chiyangwa and Englebert Rugeje.

Among the new entries are Cdes Mthuli Ncube, Davison Marapira, Kindness Paradza, Boniface Mutize, Dexter Nduna, Mavis Gumbo, Remegious Matangira, Chido Sanyatwe, Winston Chitando, Jonathan Samukange and Maureen Nyemba.

Cdes James Makamba and former deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu also bounced back.

Young Turks who won the Central Committee elections are Cdes Yeukai Simbanegavi, Munyaradzi Kashambe, Jenfan Muswere and Mike Chimombe.

The Central Committee elections are a demonstration of Zanu PF’s democratic credentials and organisational capacity that is structured to respond to people’s needs and which will ensure the party cruises to victory in next year’s polls.

Announcing the results yesterday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the elections were conducted smoothly with no reports of violence.

“The elections were conducted smoothly with no reports of violence. We had hitches here and there in terms of logistics, but these were attended to timeously,” said Cde Bimha.

He commended senior party members for ensuring the election process went on smoothly.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying in any Zanu PF internal elections, there is no winners or losers.

Cde Bimha said: “When we have internal elections, there is no winner, there are no losers. We are all winners by virtue of participating in an electoral process and also exercising our rights to participate, be elected and also the right to vote.

“Therefore, this is the process that each member is keen to be involved. The party continues to move. People will come in and go, but the party remains.

This year, Zanu PF successfully held, the Youth League, Women’s League and War veterans league elective conferences.

“We are happy that we have now come to the end of our elective processes, which started early in the year and that now we have put all these processes behind us. We can then gear up for the general harmonised elections come 2023, which we know we will succeed but we want to succeed emphatically.

He added that complaints were being attended to.

“Like in any election, we have complaints. We had received a number of complaints from the provinces. We have acknowledged receiving these complains and we have made an undertaking that the commissariat department will investigate fully these complaints and action where necessary will be taken.

“In some cases, the investigation will take a day or two, while in other cases it takes probably a week, but I would like to assure all parties that the investigations are carried as a matter of urgency. We will respond to each and every complaint accordingly,” he said.

The Central Committee is the party’s principal organ of Congress and the highest decision-making body. According to the party constitution, the Central Committee meets for an ordinary session once every three months, or at any time in special or extraordinary sessions.

It can amend the party constitution, subject to ratification by a congress.