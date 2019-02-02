Celebrating Tuku through art

Mirirai Nsingo

Following the death of international music icon, Oliver Mtukudzi, the legend has continued to be celebrated by artists across all genres with songs having composed in his honour. Fine artists have also not been left out in celebrating the life of a legend with one young great artists, Liberty Shuro paying tribute to Tuku in their unique hand drawings.

Shuro says he created the art to “immortalise icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi as he shall forever be remembered.”

“One of African giants has once again fallen. We are saddened by the unfortunate event which has robbed us of great musician, icon and philanthropist.

“As an artist, I have created this gift to immortalise our icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi as he shall forever be remembered.

“True to his sound and word, through music, he touched on many lives, positively influenced the world. To me he was more than a mentor, a father, a role model. The world is both mourning and celebrating such an inspirational icon. He will never be replaced by any other. I am sorry to the Mtukudzi Family.”

Shuro added that celebrating the star using his artistic talent was the best way he could ever express himself while paying tribute through his drawing.

“Help me pay this tribute through my drawing. His work and influence will always be alive in us all until end of times for generations and myriads of days to come.

“I will always remember what he taught us: ‘if you do not do you, the world has lost you’. Rufu_ndimadzongonyedze, one wise legendary icon gone.”

Shuro brief Bio

Liberty Shuro was born in Bulawayo. Shuro is an artiste who lives in Gweru in the Midlands province. He works predominantly in drawing, though he works at ease with other mediums in printmaking and painting. Shuro was introduced to art when he was 8, being amazed by how pencils can create texture, depth and illusion of colour he fell in love with drawing.

His skills developed ceaselessly when he was 14 and with inspiration coming from other great artists such as Dirk Dzimirsky, Kelvin Okafor and other locally based artists such as John Mahove, Marvellous Mangena, he adopted the realism technique.