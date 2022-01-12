Cabo Delgado: Sadc must not let guard down

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa (centre), host President Lazarus Chakwera (second from right) and President Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava (second from right back row) and representatives of SADC leaders pose for a picture at the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Lilongwe, Malawi yesterday. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Ranga Mataire in Lilongwe, Malawi

SADC’s Extraordinary Heads of State and Government summit kicked off yesterday in Lilongwe, Malawi with the chairperson of the Organ on Politics and Defence, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, condemning continued acts of violence and extremism in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

In his opening remarks at the Extraordinary Organ Troika meeting, President Ramaphosa said although notable progress had been made in combating terrorism in the troubled northern province since the deployment of the Sadc Mission in Mozambique (SMIM) in August last year, a lot still needed to be done.

“Our meeting today must indicate a strengthened commitment to defeat and uproot terrorism from our region,” said President Ramaphosa.

Sadc’s Standby Force includes troops from Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa and Tanzania.

Zimbabwe’s contribution is in the training of Mozambican troops.

“Since the deployment of troops, the security situation in Mozambique has improved,” said President Ramaphosa.

He said efforts by Sadc troops have created passageways for the delivery of humanitarian aid for people in dire straits.

He warned regional leaders not to let their guard down but work towards completely uprooting acts of terrorism and violence.

President Ramaphosa paid tribute to countries that lost personnel during efforts to quell the insurgents.

After his address, President Ramaphosa chaired a closed-door session of the Sadc Organ Troika meeting that also included Personnel Contributing Countries and the Republic of Mozambique.

The closed door session was expected to review the situation obtaining in Cabo Delgado.

The resolutions coming out of the closed door session are expected to be tabled today in the Extraordinary Heads of State and Government meeting which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to attend.

The Vice President is attending the meeting on behalf of President Mnangagwa. Also in attendance is Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava and the Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.