Two Deputy Ministers sworn in

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa this morning swore in Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Musa Ncube and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Deputy Minister Headman Moyo following their appointments last month.

Deputy Minister Ncube is Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South while Deputy Minister Moyo is Senator for Matabeleland North.

Speaking in interviews after the swearing in, both Deputy Ministers pledged to hit the ground running in the discharge of their duties.

The swearing in ceremony was held at State House.