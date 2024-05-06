  • Today Mon, 06 May 2024

Two Deputy Ministers sworn in

Wallace Ruzvidzo
Herald Reporter
President Mnangagwa this morning swore in Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Musa Ncube and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Deputy Minister Headman Moyo following their appointments last month.

Deputy Minister Ncube is Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South while Deputy Minister Moyo is Senator for Matabeleland North.

President Mnangagwa (centre) and his deputies Dr Constantino Chiwenga (third from left),Kembo Mohadi (third from right),Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi (far left) and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya,poses for a photograph with the newly sworn in National Housing and Social Amenities deputy minister Musa Ncube ( second from right) and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs deputy Minister Headman Moyo (second from left) at State house in Harare today.-Joseph Manditswara

 

Speaking in interviews after the swearing in, both Deputy Ministers pledged to hit the ground running in the discharge of their duties.

The swearing in ceremony was held at State House.

