Cabinet meeting cancelled

The Herald

Herald Reporter 

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced the cancellation of a Cabinet meeting scheduled for today. 

The new dates will be advised.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that due to other pressing commitments, the meeting scheduled for Tuesday 7 February, 2023 has been cancelled,” said Dr Sibanda in a statement.

“Members will be advised of the next date of the meeting in the usual manner. Please be guided accordingly.”

