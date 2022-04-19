Businessman donates US$5000 for Masvingo independence celebrations

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamirs(centre) seated during Independence Day celebrations at Mucheke stadium on Sunday while flanked by service chiefs and businessman Mr James Pande(far right).On the table in front is the Independence Day soccer challenge match trophy sponsored by Mr Pande.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Youthful Masvingo-born businessman Mr James Pande put the icing on the cake on this year’s 42nd Independence anniversary celebrations by donating US$5000 for a soccer challenge match at Mucheke Stadium to celebrate Uhuru in style.

Mr Pande sponsored an Independence Day soccer challenge match pitting Northen Region trailblazers Simba Bhora FC and Masvingo United which was watched by a capacity crowd at Mucheke stadium.

The financial package for the challenge match covered transport, food and accommodation expenses for hosting Simba Bhora FC, a gold and silver trophy and prize money for the winners and consolation prize money for the losers.

The highly contested match ended up with Simba Bhora winning by a solitary goal to take home the US$1000 prize money while Masvingo United got US$500 for their efforts.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira handed over the trophy and prizes to the winners with the assistance of Mr Pande.

The young entrepreneur said he was motivated by his desire to plough back something into the community where he grew up saying Independence Day was a moment to savour as it reminds citizens about the country’s difficult past which was only ended by an armed struggle.

“I grew up in the dusty streets of Mucheke and used to sell freezits during soccer matches at this very same stadium(Mucheke) but because I found my way thanks to the fact that we are in free country I have decided to give back to the community that sired many by sponsoring this soccer challenge match on Independence Day,” said Mr Pande.

“Special thanks and appreciation goes to the Masvingo community for coming in their numbers to celebrate Independence Day at Mucheke Stadium.The peaceful behaviour during the soccer challenge match and after and the convivial atmosphere throughout the day shows that indeed we are one people with a common past and a shared future as we aim for an upper middle-income economy by 2030.”

The businessman also paid tribute to Simba Bhora for accepting the invite to participate in the celebrations marking Independence Day.

“We want to thank our guests Simba Bhora for coming all the way from Shamva to be with us at Mucheke in Masvingo,” he said.

Going forward Mr Pande said focus was now on making sure Masvingo United returns to premiership football for the benefit of soccer loving people in the ancient city.

“We believe our young people here in Masvingo can also be freed from demons of drug and substance abuse through building a vibrant sports industry in the city and Masvingo United returning to the premier league will be the first shot to be fired towards that,”added Mr Pande.

From the sponsorship package for the Independence Day soccer challenge match,US$2000 went towards hosting Simba Bhora FC during their stay in Masvingo City while US$1500 went to purchasing trophies with the remaining $US1500 covering prize money.