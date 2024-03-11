Businesses demonstrate resilience

Speaking during a recent tour of Bestafoam, which produces polyurethane foam products, Minister Mutsvangwa said small and medium enterprises had a pivotal role to play in spurring national economic growth.

Zimbabwean businesses continue to demonstrate utmost ingenuity and resilience in the face of difficulties brought about by sanctions imposed by the West, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said recently.

“Today’s visit is not just about witnessing production processes; it is about recognising and celebrating the ingenuity and resilience of Zimbabwean businesses,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“It is about acknowledging the pivotal role of small and medium enterprises in driving economic development and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

“As the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, I am inspired by Bestafoam’s journey and their contributions to economic growth, job creation, and sustainability in Zimbabwe.”

Enterprises such as Bestafoam embodied the spirit of entrepreneurship and drove the nation towards prosperity.

She encouraged SMEs such as Bestafoam to make efforts to penetrate regional markets so as to boost their businesses.

“Let us continue to work together to create an environment where businesses thrive, communities prosper, and Zimbabwe flourishes,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“I urge Bestafoam to explore regional opportunities by taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. It is the Ministry’s desire to see medium-sized companies grow to become regional leaders within the regional supply chain of products on behalf of Zimbabwe.

“By tapping into regional markets, Bestafoam can expand its horizons and contribute to the economic growth not only of our nation but of the entire African continent.”

Bestafoam managing director Mr Brian Muvuti said the company was committed to providing the market with quality products.

“Our commitment to excellence is evident in our product range, which includes prime foam and rebonded foam mattresses in various sizes, catering for diverse bedding needs,” he said.

“What sets Bestafoam apart is our exclusive use of discarded foam, diverting approximately 20 tonnes per month from landfills, demonstrating our commitment to environmental sustainability.”