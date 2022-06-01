Burna Boy to perform for just 90 minutes

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

The wait for Nigerian superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, to perform in Zimbabwe is over, but the pleasure of seeing him on stage will last for only 90 minutes.

Burna Boy was expected in the country two years ago, but his show was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic that was on the rampage at that time and affected the arts sector.

Organisers of the show confirmed the singer will arrive via a private jet with his band members and manager, and then entertain his fans for one and half hours at Belgravia Sports Club on Friday.

The Grammy award winner, who is being brought into the country by show organiser Hidden Culture, is expected to share the stage with local musician Jah Prayzah, with South African-based Zimbabwean model and television presenter Kimberly Robinson (Kim Jayde) being the hostess.

Johannesburg disc jockey Arnold Mdluli, better known as Kyotic, has been announced as another supporting act.

In an interview, event director Jason Le Roux, said everything was going according to script.

“He is coming and will be performing with his full band as seen on his recent international tour events in Europe, United Kingdom and United States,” he said.

“Burna Boy will be supported by local musician Jah Prayzah and South Africa disc jockey Kyotic will be on the turntables. Bubbly Kim Jayde will be the hostess. Well, his performance will be 90 minutes.”

Dubbed the “Space Drift” as the theme of the show, some music fans have been wondering if Burna Boy will continue with having the “space theme” on stage.

If the stage does not reflect the space theme, will that not degrade Zimbabwe on the international standards considering that all Burna Boy’s tours had a well-crafted, creative stage?

And will Burna Boy himself be comfortable performing on a simple stage?

Le Roux assured fans that they were working on the stage suitable for the “African giant”.

“The show production has been specially designed for this Zimbabwe show, it’s impressive and it will stand up to any international level of production,” he said.

The show, which had been marketed to be held at Borrowdale Racecourse, has now been switched to Belgravia Sports Club.

Le Roux said the reason for the change was mostly security related.

He said ticket sales so far had been good, with all VIP tickets sold out.

Le Roux said the only challenge they faced in planning the event was disbelief by some locals.

“Zimbabweans have been doubting the legitimacy of our announcement about Burna Boy coming,” he said.

Le Roux said he could not confirm if Burna Boy will have a chance to meet and have one-on-one chats with his fans.

“That is up to the artiste himself,” he said.

The “Kilometre” hit maker rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album LIFE.

Last month, he put up an electrifying performance at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.