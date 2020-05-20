Breaking News
COVID-19: Nine Malawian border jumpers test ...

COVID-19: Nine Malawian border jumpers test ...

NINE Malawian border jumpers who were intercepted along with 32 others after skipping the border from South Africa ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: President fires deputy information minister Mutodi

20 May, 2020 - 20:05 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: President fires deputy information minister Mutodi Deputy Minister Mutodi

The Herald

Herald Reporter
President Mnangangwa has fired Energy Mutodi as Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda announced termination of Mutodi’s employment today. In a statement released today, Permanent Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Regis Chikowore, communicated Dr Sibanda’s announcement.

Dr Mutodi attended the burial of the late national hero Cde Absolom Sikhosana at the National Heroes Acre today. Picture by Wilson Kakurira

“The Chief secretary to the President and cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda has announced the termination of employment by his Excellency the President, Cde E. D Mnangagwa of Dr Energy Mutodi as deputy minister of government in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services,” noted Mr Chikowore.

“The termination, which is with immediate effect, is in terms of section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No 20) of 2013.”
Reasons for the termination of the contract have not been established.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting