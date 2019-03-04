BREAKING NEW GROUND . . . ZRU’s Jani voted into Rugby Africa executive committee

CALM BEFORE THE STORM . . . Aaron Jani (right) awaits the outcome of the election at the Rugby Africa Summit in Morocco during the weekend

Petros Kausiyo Deputy Sports Editor

AARON JANI’S administration profile took another giant leap at the weekend when the Zimbabwe Rugby Union president was voted into the powerful Rugby Africa executive committee during the continental body’s meeting in Marrakech, Morocco.

Jani — elected to lead the ZRU on December 2, 2017 — has seen his remarkable turnaround efforts of the country’s third biggest sport rewarded by being voted among the five elected members of the Rugby Africa executive committee.

In a rare move for local rugby administrators, Jani made it onto the elite body that is normally dominated by North Africans.

The former Zimbabwe international had the highest number of votes among the members of the executive committee with 25 of the 27 delegates casting their ballots in his favour.

It was a different tale however, for Zimbabwe Sevens committee member Colleen de Jong could only muster six votes in her bid to become one of two women’s representatives on the executive committee.

Those slots were taken by Burkina Faso’s Rolande Boro with 26 votes and Kenyan Paulina Lanco who had 19.

But it is the election of Jani, which will no doubt leave the ZRU leadership, which also includes his deputies Martin Shone and Losson Mtongwiza purring.

The trio has been working hard to try and ensure that the Sables re-establish themselves as a force in African rugby.

In their short spell in charge, the ZRU management have also seen the Cheetahs crowned African champions and will this year be taking aim at a slot at the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Jani was naturally elated at being voted onto the Rugby Africa executive that will be headed by Tunisian Khaled Babbou, who was elected unopposed as president after his rival Herbert Mensah of Ghana had withdrawn from running for either the president or vice-president’s posts.

Mensah’s withdrawal from the race also benefited Andrew Owor of Uganda who came in as vice-president.

Babbou’s election mans he replaces Moroccan Abdelaziz Bougja who had run the continental body for the last 17 years.

Bougja received 26 votes when being elected Honorary president.

There were no opponents too for Jurie Roux of South Africa and Ivorian Tano Oi Tano, who were elected secretary-general and treasurer unopposed, respectively.

But for Jani, the election also means getting an opportunity to fly the Zimbabwe flag on the continental platform.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support. This is the continuation of rebuilding Zimbabwe Rugby.

“My sincere thank you to my board, executive and the African Rugby Community for giving me the opportunity to serve.

“Zimbabwe Rugby and the Zimbabwe nation will be better served as I continue to hold the flag high,’’ said Jani.

It also emerged that the motion on the three amendments to the Rugby Africa constitution passed with 22 people for the changes while five abstained.

North African nation Egypt, renowned more for their dominance in football, were elected as a full member of Rugby Africa.

The amendments which were adopted at the extraordinary summit were:

A) An increase in the number of Executive Members from a maximum of 9 to a maximum of 11:

Following the launch of the new strategic development plan for women’s rugby by World Rugby, Rugby Africa — after a broad consultation of its unions through the Women’s Rugby Conference hosted in May 2018 in Botswana — adopted its own plan to promote African women in all aspects of the Game. One of the main objectives is to balance the Board and encourage women’s leadership

In terms of Article 8.1: the associations shall elect an Executive Committee (EXCO) comprising at least five (5) and no more than eleven (11) EXCO Members consisting of the Officers and no more than seven (7) Ordinary Members elected by the General Meeting, of which at least two (2) shall be women. In the event that no nominations shall have been received for women, EXCO shall have the right to appoint two (2) women to the EXCO. No Union shall have more than one EXCO Member

B) Position of Honorary President:

In order to keep benefiting from valuable experience, expertise and network resources acquired by previous presidents of Rugby Africa, it is proposed to create a position of Honorary president. This will also assist in preserving the memory and traditions of Rugby Africa.

With this in mind, please consider the addition of a new article in the Constitution to be added in Constitution at 8.3 (re number all 8.3 existing articles to 8.4)

Article 8.3: The Association may elect an Honorary president who shall have been nominated by the EXCO provided that the Honorary president so nominated shall have served two terms as president of Rugby Africa.

The Honorary president may be invited to attend executive meetings and general assembly meetings without voting rights.

The Honorary president may represent Rugby Africa in any meeting or matters if requested by the president and EXCO, and shall only serve in an advisory capacity.

C) Representation at World Rugby Council:

Following the above two proposed amendments, Rugby Africa wishes to ensure that the representation of the Association at World Rugby Council is in line with World Rugby’s recommendation to include a man and a woman and that the representatives can be chosen among those having the best knowledge of African rugby.

The outcome of the elections should bode well for the Anglo-Saxon countries who now have administrators from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe making it into the powerful body.

Rugby Africa Executive committee:

President: Khaled Babbou (Tunisia) unopposed

Vice-president: Andrew Owor (Uganda) unopposed

Secretary-general: Jurie Roux (South Africa) unopposed

Treasurer: Tano Oi Tano (Cote d’Ivoire) unopposed

Honorary president: Abdelaziz Bougja (Morocco) 26 votes.

Members:

Aaron Jani (Zimbabwe) 25 votes Abdennaceur Bougja (Morocco) 23 Clement Sinkamba (Zambia) 23 Guedel N’Diaye (Senegal) 18 Herman Mbonyo Lihumba (DRC) 21

Women Representatives: