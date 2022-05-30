BREAKING: Maj-Gen Chanakira is National Hero

The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has declared Major-General (Retired) Godfrey Chanakira a National Hero, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has announced.

Major-General Chanakira died last week at a local hospital, and Dr Sibanda confirmed that he, “has been declared a National Hero after further consultations”.

At the time of his death, the former military commander was Permanent Secretary in the office of Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Meanwhile, Cde Francis Gondo, Cde Charles Savanhu and Cde Christopher Kuruneri have all been declared provincial heroes, while Chief Denis Nhlamba has been granted a State-Assisted funeral.

Vice President Chiwenga is scheduled to represent the President at the funeral of the chief.

