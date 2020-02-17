BREAKING: Jailed Kereke enjoyed weekend home visits

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Shocking details of how the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) allowed jailed Munyaradzi Kereke to visit his home during weekends and enjoy conjugal rights while in jail emerged in court today.

It is also alleged that ZPCS Commissioner-General Retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi wrote to the correctional services prison managers to engage Kereke, so that he would provide expertise on projects, finance and economic planning as well as other social welfare support initiatives.

Kereke was jailed 10-years after he was convicted of raping his then 11-year-old niece and is serving his jail term at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. The former legislator is also alleged to have been spared from performing manual duties as part of his jail conditions.

This emerged during the trial of former Chikurubi Maximum Prison officer-in-charge Nobert Chomurenga and his then juniors, Cephas Chiparausha and Tonderai Mutiwaringa.

Chomurenga, Chiparausha and Mutiwaringa are being charged with corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal.

The trio is denying the charges.

Asked to confirm on the allegations and formal complaints raised over Kereke’s bias treatment while serving his prison term by the trios’ lawyers- Simon Chabuka and Oscar Gasva, ZPCS’s Acting director legal services Willie Risiro said all never happened as alleged.

