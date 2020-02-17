JUST IN: Warriors await CHAN draw

Sports Reporter

The Warriors have been placed in Pot Four ahead of Monday night’s draw for the finals of the 2020 CHAN tournament.

The draw is set to take place at Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde, at 7:00pm (8:00pm Zimbabwean time).

Zimbabwe, who are one of the countries that made it to the finals of this year’s tournament, go into the hat along with 15 other finalists from the continent.

But they find themselves in Pot Four along with Niger, Togo and Tanzania according to the seeding. This means they are likely to have a date against some of the tournament’s top seeded teams, who include hosts Cameroon in Pot One along defending champions Morocco, 2014 winners Libya as well as Zambia.

DRC, who are the tournament’s most successful team after winning two of the five editions in the 2009 inaugural tournament and in 2016, headline Pot B along with Guinea, Mali and Rwanda.

Zimbabwe are also set to pick one opponent from Pot Three which has Uganda, Congo, Namibia and Burkina Faso.

Cameroon football legends Salomon Olembe and Stephen Tataw will be joined by CAF Director of Competitions Samson Adamu to conduct the draw. The final tournament will be held from April 4-25 in the cities of Yaounde, Douala and Limbe.

Zimbabwe are going to the CHAN finals for the fifth time. They have the most appearances at the finals of the tournament along with Uganda. But the Warriors best ‘performance was a fourth place finish in South Africa in 2014.

The Zimbabweans only missed the previous edition held in Morocco after they were stunned by Namibia in a two-legged qualifier.

But the Warriors sealed their berth in the 2020 edition after thrashing minnows Mauritius 7-1 and then overcoming a plucky Lesotho 3-1 during the qualifiers.

CHAN draw procedure:

Pot 1 Cameroon, Morocco, Zambia, Libya

Pot 2 DRC, Guinea, Mali, Rwanda

Pot 3 Uganda, Congo, Namibia, Burkina Faso

Pot 4 ZIM, Niger, Togo, Tanzania