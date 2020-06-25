BREAKING: Biggie Zuze dies

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos player and coach Biggie Zuze has died.

Zuze died in Harare today at the age of 55 after a short illness. He was currently working as assistant coach to Tonderai Ndiraya at the Glamour Boys.

His colleagues, who spoke to the Herald, expressed shock following the sudden death. The former midfielder has had no known medical conditions.

He was rushed to a medical facility at Highglen Shopping Complex in the morning after complaining of breathing difficulties and died later in the afternoon.

Zuze joined Dynamos from Bindura United in the middle of the 1983 season and made his name playing alongside the likes of David Mandigora, Kenneth Jere, Clayton Munemo and Moses Chunga.

After his retirement, he coached several clubs that include Sporting Lions, Monomotapa, Triangle, Douglas Warriors and has had stints with Dynamos both as head coach and assistant.