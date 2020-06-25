Breaking News
Churches, chiefs join Covid-19 taskforce

Churches, chiefs join Covid-19 taskforce

Government has roped in other stakeholders such as churches and traditional leaders to sit on the Covid-19 ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Biggie Zuze dies

25 Jun, 2020 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Biggie Zuze dies Biggie Zuze

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter
FORMER Dynamos player and coach Biggie Zuze has died.

Zuze died in Harare today at the age of 55 after a short illness. He was currently working as assistant coach to Tonderai Ndiraya at the Glamour Boys.
His colleagues, who spoke to the Herald, expressed shock following the sudden death. The former midfielder has had no known medical conditions.

He was rushed to a medical facility at Highglen Shopping Complex in the morning after complaining of breathing difficulties and died later in the afternoon.

Zuze joined Dynamos from Bindura United in the middle of the 1983 season and made his name playing alongside the likes of David Mandigora, Kenneth Jere, Clayton Munemo and Moses Chunga.

After his retirement, he coached several clubs that include Sporting Lions, Monomotapa, Triangle, Douglas Warriors and has had stints with Dynamos both as head coach and assistant.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting