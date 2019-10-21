Breaking News
BREAKING: Artwell Mandaza dies

BREAKING: Artwell Mandaza dies

Zimbabwe's athletics legend, Artwell Mandaza has died.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Artwell Mandaza dies

21 Oct, 2019 - 13:10 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Artwell Mandaza dies IN HAPPIER TIMES . . . Artwell Mandaza proudly displays some of the many medals he won during his time while flanked by his late wife (right) daughter (left) and grandson at their Bindura home

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter
Zimbabwe’s athletics legend, Artwell Mandaza has died.

He was 73.

Mandaza shot to fame in the 1970s winning several accolades as the first black to attain several feats at a time the white minority held monopoly over the sport. Mandaza is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest athletes and will be remembered more for his 1970 record time of 9,90 seconds in the 100m dash.

Tragically, he never competed in the Olympic Games because his incredible 10,3 to 9,9 second searing sprints were performed when the pariah “state” of Rhodesia was barred from the Olympic Games. The family is still working on the funeral arrangements.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting