Botswana latest country to suspend CEO

Sports Reporter

BOTSWANA Football Association chief executive, Goabaone Taylor, has been suspended pending an investigation amid reports that more than US$500 000, including funds provided by FIFA for developmental projects, could be missing from their coffers.

The suspension brings a fitting end to what has been a difficult year, for leaders of secretariat at the football controlling bodies in the region.

ZIFA chief executive, Joseph Mamutse, has been on suspension since November last year, when the Sports Commission wielded the axe, in the wake of the chaos related to how national teams were being cleared to fulfil international tournaments.

The SRC, who also sent their director general, Prince Mupazviriho on suspension, over the same issue, insist Mamutse remains suspended.

This is despite claims from the suspended ZIFA board that their chief executive resumed duties the moment he tendered an appeal to the Administrative Court.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, has been acting as the association’s interim chief executive and is in Cameroon, right now, for the 2021 AFCON finals.

He arrived in Yaounde on Tuesday, as part of a three-man advance party, which also included association technical director, Wilson Mutekede, and Simba Gochera, of the Sports Commission.

The SRC, who unveiled a US$1 million budget for the Warriors’ participation at the Nations Cup finals, are bankrolling the team’s adventure in Cameroon.

The South African Football Association opened the year without a substantive chief executive, after Gay Mokoena’s four-month tenure ended in acrimony in April, last year.

An explosive letter, leaked after he had left the association, appeared to reveal he had fallen out with the SAFA president Danny Jordaan, by the time he left SAFA.

In June this year, Football Association of Zambia secretary-general, Adrian Kashala, was sent on forced leave after an administrative boob caused an uproar, within the game, in that country.

He was blamed for the confusion which saw the association docking three points from Young Green Eagles, which were awarded to Nkana, enabling the Kitwe outfit to survive relegation.

The controversy also involved the suspension of Indeni FC coach, Mwenya Chipepo, and the suspension of Kashikishi Warriors for attacking match officials.

However, in July this year, he was identified as the source of the confusion at FAZ for providing ruling to Nkana’s complaint on Young Green Eagles’ alleged use of an ineligible player, the suspension of Indeni Football Club coach Mwenya Chipepo and the suspension of Kashikishi Warriors for physically abusing match officials.

However, the following month, Kashala returned to resume his duties.

There have also been problems in Windhoek and last year, former Namibia Football Association secretary-general, Barry Rukoro, lost his appeal against the country’s ruling body’s decision to dismiss him from his job.

An arbitrator ruled Rukoro, who headed the NFA secretariat for almost 12 years, was not unfairly dismissed when the country’s football leaders severed ties with him.

On Wednesday, the drama spilled into Gaborone when the Botswana Football Association announced they had suspended chief executive Taylor, the first woman to hold the powerful post.

“This communication serves to inform members of the media and public that the Botswana Football Association chief executive officer, Mrs Goabaone Taylor, has been suspended with immediate effect, pending an international administrative investigation,” read a statement from the BFA.

“Mr Tshepo Mphukuthi will continue as the acting chief executive officer at the Football Association.

“The Botswana Football Association wishes to inform the media, and the public, that there will be no further comment, or discussion, on the matter in respect for internal due process (which) is taking place.”

Taylor, the first woman to occupy such a position, in the 55-year history of the association, only assumed office in April this year, on a three-year contract.

Reports claim her suspension is related to the misappropriation of about US$178 000, in funds which the association secured from their internal processes, and US$350 000, which came from FIFA.

Botswana has struggled to find a suitable long-term chief executive for its football association, and Taylor was the fourth person, in the past few years, to hold the position.

Her suspension also highlights that, unlike in the past, where misappropriation of funds within football was the norm, without any repercussions, more African countries are now cracking the whip.