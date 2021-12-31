Crucial Catholic, Anglican split ends

The Rhodesia Herald,

December 31, 1971

THE Roman Catholic and Anglican Churches today, announced a substantial agreement on one of the doctrinal issues, which have split them for 400 years.

A permanent international commission of Catholics and Anglicans, set up two years ago to pave the way for unity, announced that substantial agreement had been reached on the crucial issue of the Eucharist.

The Eucharist, or Holy Communion, is the most important sacrament of Christian worship commemorating Christ’s Last Supper before his crucifixion.

Catholic official doctrine has insisted that the body and blood of Christ are present in the bread and wine consumed by worshippers during the service: the idea of transubstantiation.

But since the Reformation in the 16th century, when the Church of England broke away from the Roman Catholic Church, Anglicans have rejected transubstantiation.

The international commission’s agreement reached at its last meeting at Windsor in September, and published here today, is based on two main points:

Both sides see the Eucharist as a “memorial” to the life, death and resurrection of Christ. “The sacramental body and blood of the Saviour are present as an offering to the believer awaiting his welcome”.

