Bosso promote development products

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

GIANTS Highlanders have promoted three promising players from their development side, Bosso 90.

The trio of defender Nigel Ncube (19), midfielder Mason Mushore (20) and striker Daniel Msendami (22) is set to be registered by the Bulawayo giants before the close of the mid-season transfer window.

Bosso also announced that 19-year-old forward Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube has extended his contract with the club until 2026.

Ncube was promoted to the Highlanders first team in 2020 after impressive displays for the club’s Under-217 side. He scored 46 goals in 2018/19 in the ZIFA Bulawayo Juniors League.

The latest developments came just a day after the Bulawayo giants had parted ways with ageing midfielder Joel Ngodzo, who has been linked with a return to CAPS United.

“The Club can confirm that it has parted ways with Joel “Josta” Ngodzo on mutual terms. We are grateful for the contributions he made towards the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavours,” said Bosso in a brief statement.

The Bulawayo giants are enjoying a new lease of life under Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito and recently they promoted 16-year-old striker Prince Ncube to the first team.

They host Tenax at Barbourfields in their next match on Saturday.