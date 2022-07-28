Three top cops reshuffled

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reshuffled three senior officers as part of its quest to improve service delivery and performance in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza is now heading the Human Resources department, while Comm Patson Nyabadza is the new Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province.

The third senior officer, Comm Patton Mbangwa who was the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province was moved to the Police General Headquarters.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“The Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has effected the transfer of some senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police in order to ensure that the Police Service achieves its constitutional role of providing quality services to the public in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates its commitment to ensure that the malady of crime is tackled without fear or favour in the country,” he said.

The re-assignment has been part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Human Resource Policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, ensure versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience as well as expertise, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the country gears for Vision 2030.

In January this year, the ZRP top brass was also reshuffled.

Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba was reassigned from operations to administration, while Deputy Comm-Gen Mind Elliot Ngirandi was moved from crime to human resources.

Deputy Comm-Gen Learn Ncube was transferred to operations from administration, while Deputy Comm-Gen Lorraine Chipato was moved to crime from human resources.

The ZRP recently underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it adopted a new structure to win back public confidence.

In 2019, the Police Service Commission (PSC) then approved a new structure that abolished the rank of senior assistant commissioner and replaced it with that of Commissioner of Police.

The new rank of Commissioner of Police is different from the rank of commissioner that existed in the previous structure.

The ZRP rank hierarchy under the new structure starts from constable to sergeant, sergeant-major, assistant inspector, inspector, chief inspector, superintendent, chief superintendent, assistant commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner-General and then Commissioner-General.