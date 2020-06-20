Breaking News
COVID-19 vaccine: Africa will be among first ...

COVID-19 vaccine: Africa will be among first ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Bond coins, notes still legal tender — Govt

20 Jun, 2020 - 00:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Bond coins, notes still legal tender — Govt Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

The Herald

Herald Reporter
bond coins and bond notes are still legal tender, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa reiterated yesterday and traders are legally obliged to accept them.

“Government notes with concern that there are some sections of the market that are rejecting bond notes and coins. Notes inscribed ‘bond notes’ are being rejected in preference for those inscribed ‘dollars.’ Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development will be substituting bond notes with new notes through a gradual process,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“In the meantime Government advises the public that the $2 and $5 bond notes are still legal tender in this country and therefore calls upon the business sector not to reject them. As just been announced by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya, all business owners, shopkeepers, tuck shop owners and even individuals are free to exchange the bond notes with new notes through their banks.” Under normal circumstances, when currency notes are deposited in banks fairly frequently, banks remove worn and soiled notes and send them to the Reserve Bank for destruction. When notes or coins are demonitised, notice has to be given in the Government Gazette and a reasonable time is always given for holders to bank these while they are still valid, or even in a set time after demonitisation.

Turning to Covid-19 update, Minister Mutsvangwa implored churches to observe measures announced by the Government that include social distancing and not to converging beyond 50 congregants.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting