Bold and better with colour

Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyongo are some of the women who have embraced the culture of natural hair and floral prints seem to be here to stay

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Fashion 263

Happy new sunny weekend!

The women’s month continues and each day we ought to celebrate a heroine.

Bear in mind that it is a month-long celebration rather than a one-day thing.

I remember some men asking how come it is known as women’s month yet celebrations were held only on March 8.

Well, it is their time to shine.

Forum Magazine has highlighted that, today the importance of women in the society is beyond any suspicion.

“In today’s world, women with their ambitions, intelligence and strength have proved that the word ‘inferior’ has nothing in common with their gender.

“The traditional and stereotyped approach towards women as wives and just reproducers of generation is extinct,” said writer Mary of Forum Magazine.

It is not a secret that besides being good mummies, cooks and housewives, women are also as successful in all areas as men.

Another author Brené Brown once said, “Owning our story can be hard, but not nearly as difficult as spending our lives running from it.”

In that regard, women are important in our society. Imagine a world with no women, how would that be?

Have you considered the fashion aspect?

As the month progresses, we are honouring and celebrating our women so this week we are focusing on fashion print and hair statements. Hello hair lovers and attention to you print lovers!

So, I was walking in town last weekend with my friends and we noticed that oversized polka dots, giant florals, clashing hues and colourful statements are back in a big way.

What season are we in, some are still sceptical about it? You need to know that Zimbabweans adapt to seasons and situations easily.

If it starts to rain like now, you will see many donning boots and fur among others, showing that we are ever ready. Yes, women, like Beyonce sang . . . “Who are we, what do we run, the world . . . who run the world, Girls!”

It is basically a free pass to do whatever the hell you like with your outfits, whether you are dressing for lunch, braai, date with your boyfriend or movie out with the girls.

The only rule is that there are no rules — seriously: the bolder the better with this trend.

The polka dot trend is ruling and be sure not to miss the opportunity. You can rock your polka dot skirt, blouse or dress to work but make sure it goes hand-in-hand with your hairstyle. Remember you already have your statement design on the outfit so no need to have a weird hairstyle.

A good example is the maximalist energy trend which was seen on the runways of Richard Quinn, Mark Jacobs and Erdem, where polka dots suits (in red and purple, no less), oversized floral maxis and paisley on paisley were among our favourite get-ups.

Florals are also the in-thing and it is this time where one can choose not to spoil the look but add a bit of flowery.

You can choose to wear as a floral piece outfit or wear a plain straight attire then add some flowers, either on head or even a flowery handbag.

The bold prints too are a thing not to ignore.

There are actually a multitude of ways to get in one of the trends if you do not want to don a maximalist print all-over.

You can simply opt for a super bright block colour, instead.

Hair, hair, hair

Every woman’s crown jewels is her hair.

Hair fatigue is real, I am much close to the situation because my friend Roselyne Sachiti is a victim. You may be bored of leaving it down, or in the go-to pony-bun-hair clip you regularly default too. You could dye it some dramatic shade on the other end of the colour spectrum.

But, if that feels a tad too drastic, mixing up your hairstyle could make all the difference.

Even though pretty up-dos and loose waves may look like they require a lot of elbow grease to replicate, given the right references, it is possible to find pretty ways to add a spark to everyday hair without spending hours wrestling with a tail comb. A well-placed twist can make all the difference and embellished accessories are an instant way to look like you have made more effort than you actually have, and simple tricks and tucks may look intricate but take seconds to look slick.

Just as well popular hair expert, Jen Atkin picked hair accessories as a huge statement for 2020 since alongside blunt cuts and short bobs are trending.

“They are not going anywhere,” she said.

Some of the celebrities who are particular about their hair include Cindy Munyavi, Ammara Brown, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyongo and Jennifer Lopez among others.

You also need to understand that hairstyles also have seasons and this time around you need to let it loose then play with it — curly or straight up. A fringe is a must have considering you want your polka dot not to compete with your hair.

Ladies, maximise this month well, proving to us that you run the runway.

Let us see the new look fashion styles you can bring.