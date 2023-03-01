Bogus ZACC officer in court

A BOGUS Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officer, who duped two people of their cars after lying to them that they were wanted by the Government for hire at US$50 per week, is today expected to appear in court.

Alpharomeo Mutovongi is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with three counts of fraud and another of impersonation.

Mutovongi is alleged to have duped Edmore Tsikayi of his Toyota Regius (ACT8557) on January 9 this year in Harare before he went on to sell it to Jesse Takavadi.

He also allegedly duped William Ndiya of Toyota Quantum (AFZ5114), which he was driving when he was nabbed in Mutare’s city centre.

Mutovongi also allegedly duped Takavadi of US$4500 she used to buy the Toyota Regius from him.

