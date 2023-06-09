Bogus soldier appears in court

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An illegal vendor from Mbare who tried to evade arrest by the police in the Central Business District (CBD) by pretending to be a soldier appeared in court yesterday.

Tapfumaneyi Enock (33) appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda charged with impersonation.

He was granted $30 000 bail and will return to court on July 17.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by police officer Cairo Pindirire.

Prosecuting, Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on June 6, at around 12:30 pm at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Chinhoyi Street in the CBD, Pindirire was on duty with other police officers arresting illegal vendors when he saw Enock selling chargers and other cell phone accessories in the streets.

When he arrested Enock for illegal vending at that juncture he told Pindirire that he was a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.

On further interrogation, he was asked to produce his army identity card but he failed to produce it.

He tried to escape from the scene and was apprehended along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.