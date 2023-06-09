Duo up for murder

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Two men who were part of a group that assaulted a suspected thief who died hours later at a house in New Tafara while trying to seek refuge, appeared in court yesterday.

Fradreck Nhata (41) and Forget Zhakata (26) appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibindi facing murder charges.

They were remanded in custody to July 28.

The State alleged that on May 12 at around 12:30 am, at New Tafara stands the two in the company of two others who are still at large assaulted the now deceased all over his body using some baton and sjamboks accusing him of being a thief.

They left the now deceased on a footpath and he went to the informant’s house where he later succumbed to injuries sustained.

On the same day at around 6am, the informant discovered the deceased’s body on the verandah and reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that on May 16, a postmortem was conducted on the remains of the deceased and the pathologist concluded that the cause of death was a traumatic shock, extensive subatanons, and intra-muscular haemorrhage due to assault.

Detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information linking the accused persons to the offence leading to their arrest on June 6.

Upon arrest, Nhata led detectives to the recovery of a baton from his residence and Zhakata led to the recovery of the sjambock from his residence.

Mr Zororai Nkomo prosecuted.