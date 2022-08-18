Bogus police robbers appear in court

Court Reporter

Two armed robbers who operated as fake police officers have appeared in court on allegations of robbing Reddy Kondal of Sahara Driling Company of US$28 000 at his house in Harare.

Kudzaishe Ruvimbo Charuku and Conrad Zuva, both of Chitungwiza, appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with robbery and were remanded in custody to September 6.

The State led by Mr George Manokore alleges that on June 5 at around 6.40pm, the two in the company of Neverson Mwamuka, Daveson Chinopenga, Patrisha Mutedzi and others, who are still at large, armed themselves with a rifle, iron bars and knobkerries and went to Mr Kondal’s house in Belvedere, Harare, dressed in police uniforms.

Charuka, Zuva and the gang approached the security guard and demanded to see the owner of the house but then allegedly manhandled the security guard and force marched him into the house where Mr Kondal was in the sitting room having a party with his friends.

It is alleged that they tied Mr Kondal with cables and demanded cash before ransacking the house and stealing US$28 400 and other valuables before they fled in their getaway car.

In a separate matter, three men appeared before the same court on allegations of gang raping their friend at her home after a drinking spree. Nathan Nicholad Mohammed, Oren Adam Mckop and Fungai Tawanda Keith Mavhengere appeared before Mr Mambanje charged with rape.