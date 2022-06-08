Bodybuilder Mujuru earns pro card

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN female bodybuilder and fitness trainer Precious Mujuru was the biggest winner at the 2022 edition of the Arnold Classic Africa Multi Sport and Arts Festival after she won the Women Wellness category at Ruimsin Stadium at Roodeport in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the weekend.

Mujuru managed to earn a professional card after her win.

The Arnold Classic Multi Sport and Arts Festival is the largest multi-sport festival with more than 25 000 participants competing in over 90 sports and events internationally.

Zimbabwe sent several athletes for this year’s contest in South Africa and Masimba Nyamajiwa also won in the men’s fitness category as Regina Jonga was second in the women’s physique category.

Linnety Tom came fourth in the women’s bikini fitness division with Diana Cremer Meller came fifth in the up to and including 169cm women bikini fitness division and sixth in the women’s bikini masters category.

Michele Huddy-Fortmann came sixth in the up to 169cm women’s bikini fitness division.

Arnold Multi Sport and Art Festival was held from June 3-5 with a whole new approach with more than 50 sports and events, with an expo and open market, to create an experience for all fitness enthusiasts in a safe environment.

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness congratulated the athletes who won medals and said they are proud of them.

“Well done Precious ‘Little Dynamite’ Mujuru. You deserve the professional card never stop believing. It has been a long road,” they stated.

The aim of the three-day Arnold Classic Africa Multi Sport and Arts Festival was to get people physically active and showcase different sporting codes.

According to reports from Johannesburg, the festival did not disappoint as revellers had the opportunity to participate in sporting activities such running, football, chess, baseball, basketball, karate and much more.

Athletes across several sporting codes, from aerial sport, arm wrestling to martial arts and archery also had the opportunity to promote their skills, encourage new participation and compete on the global arena.

Over 55 sporting codes were given a platform during this exciting sporting extravaganza.

Festival goers were also treated to beer tents and vendors with stalls selling food, refreshments and sporting merchandise. Children had a kiddies section with jumping castles and Disney mascots such as Donald Duck and Winnie the Pooh to entertain them.

In 2019 an estimated R46.6 million was spent by visitors at the Arnold Classic Africa. This year, the festival created work for 900 people.