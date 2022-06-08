Pro deal for promising Zim player Munakandafa

PROMISING Notts County’s Zimbabwean forward Luther Munakandafa has signed his first professional contract with the English National League club.

The National League is the fifth tier of the English football league system.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper after impressing for the Under-19s last season and training regularly for the first team.

So impressive were his performances, he spent time on trial at Blackburn Rovers back in April and played 79 minutes for their Under-18s in a 2-1 league defeat to Burnley. He also featured for Barnsley Under-18s earlier in the season, where he scored against Nottingham Forest.

Munakandafa was in fact on the books at Forest before making the switch to Notts County following his departure from the City Ground. He has already represented Zimbabwe at youth international level, and has played for the English Colleges FA.

He has also spent time on loan at Leicestershire-based non-league side Melton Town. He scored an assisted goal on his home debut for the ninth-tier side as they beat Heanor Town. That was shortly before his spell at Blackburn.

In a statement confirming his new deal, Notts County said: “As evidenced by our determination to continue the operation of our academy despite the loss of grant funding last summer, we, like our supporters, are very keen to see the club continue to develop players through the age groups and into the first team.

“Luther has demonstrated exceptional talent and application in his time at the club so far and sets the benchmark for other young players at the club. We congratulate him on this achievement and look forward to watching him progress further in 2022-23.”

It is a big move for Notts to tie Munakandafa down, given the club do not have an Under-23 side. It may mean he either goes out on loan to gain valuable experience, or may even earn a place in the first team after impressing so much during training with them.

While he may have impressed former manager Ian Burchnall, he will also need to catch the eye of his replacement. At present, Mike Williamson tops the bookmakers’ odds at 5/4, closely followed by former Coventry Under-23 boss Luke Tisdale at 5/1.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean international defender Jordan Zemura is expected to feature regularly for his newly-promoted English Premiership side Bournemouth in the forthcoming 2022-2023 season despire reports that the Cherries manager, Scott Parker, is set to go shopping for defender.

According to The Sun), Bournemouth manager Parker wants to sign four new defenders after guiding the Cherries back to the English Premier League football.

The ex-Fulham boss sealed promotion with a second-placed finish in the English Championship last season.

And he’s keen to bolster the back line as they bid to avoid an immediate return.

Parker wants to sign two central defenders and both a right and left-back to ensure that his side are ready for the Premier League once again.

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips was a key part of the Bournemouth defence after joining on loan in January and there is interest in seeing him return on a permanent deal.

The Reds, however, have slapped a £15million price tag on the defender – who made 17 Championship appearances for Parker’s side last season.

Young Zimbabwean left-back Zemura impressed throughout the campaign while the south coast side can call on veteran Adam Smith (31) on the other side.

Parker, however, still wants more cover on either flank and could be looking to upgrade on Smith.

It is not only at the back where the Cherries are looking to invest.

Forward Dominic Solanke bagged 29 goals last season but Parker is keen to bring in some cover and competition.

There is interest in Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz to add to the forward line.

Barnsley striker Callum Styles – who faced England with Hungary last week – has also been linked.

While Brereton Diaz, who scored 22 Championship goals last season, is available for around £13m is a target, Bournemouth are not the only side interested and Parker is prioritising the back line.

Potential attacking signings have been told that the Cherries will make moves once they have addressed the defence, which is where the bulk of the budget will be spent. – Nottinghampost.com/The Sun