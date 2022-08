Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The body of the late national hero Brigadier-General Benjamin Mabenge (Retired) has been brought back to Harare ahead of his burial at the National Heroes’ Acre tomorrow.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mabenge died at a local hospital on Monday.



The body was taken to his farm in Kwekwe on Monday morning to allow his family and friends there to bid him farewell.



The body will lie in state at the Charles Gumbo Barracks.