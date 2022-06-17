Body dumped along highway

Midlands Bureau

Police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of suspected murder after the body of an unknown man was found dumped along the Kwekwe-Harare Highway yesterday morning.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police in Kwekwe received a call from an unknown person informing them that there was a body lying along the highway.

“Kwekwe police attended the scene and the body of the deceased who is believed to be between 20 and 25 years was taken to Kwekwe District hospital mortuary. He was wearing a red and blue striped T-shirt and faded jeans. We appeal for those who might be missing their relatives to assist the police in the identification of the deceased,” he said.