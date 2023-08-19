BLOG: ZANU PF STAR RALLY-SHURUGWI

1531: President Mnangagwa says that Zanu PF is geared up for victory in next week’s polls, “We reject sellouts and puppets. We do not ever wish to be ruled by the whites.”

The President has finished his address

1524: The President says that the country is now food secure despite the presence of illegal sanctions, “Our mining sector has grown from Us$2 billion to 12 billion. Under sanctions, we march on to develop and modernise our country.”

President Mnangagwa says there are a number of projects that have been done in Midlands Province including the construction of bridges in various district. He says the Government has also built many schools in Midlands using devolution funds. The President says youths should shun abusing drugs. He says Zimbabwe was appointed the Vice Chair of Sadc and will assume the Chair next year.

1520: “We have nothing to hide, we have invited 45 countries, 17 regional and international bodies and all consulates and embassies to observe our elections. We also invited all Sadc countries.”

The President says that all observers should stick to their mandate and not meddle in the country’s electoral processes.

1514: “Zimbabwe is a unitary state, we are one people. No one can divide us. We say no to regionalism and tribalism. We should remain united”

“The Zanu PF Government is entrenching democracy and good governance and no one should lecture us about democracy because we fought for it. We are the only party that has the right to talk about democracy because we are the ones who fought for it.”

1453: He says the presence of a large crowd shows that the people are eager to protect the legacy and heritage of their motherland. The President says that the rally is being held in the area where Ian Douglas Smith was natured, “But we say to his spirit, Ian Douglas Smith’s spirit, we the people of the motherland Zimbabwe are now ruling. The dark cloud you had cast upon our country will never return. We are now enjoying our democracy.”

President Mnangagwa says we should never forget the lessons we were taught by Josiah Magama Tongogara, “That is why we have decided to hold our final rally in his area of birth.”

“Zanu PF is ready for victory on Wednesday, Zanu PF is unstoppable, victory is certain,” says the President

President Mnangagwa says people should maintain peace during the election period. He urges all people to go out and vote on Wednesday to protect the country’s heritage. He says the country has invited observer groups from Sadc, and from all nations but says that they should not interfere with the country’s electoral process.

“We as the biggest party in the country are at the forefront of preaching peace and I am happy that peace has been maintained by all parties so far,” says the President.

The President says that the country is carrying out developments across the country using local resources, “We are leaving noone and no place behind.”

1439: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium. He starts with his trademark ‘Victory Dance’.

President Mnangagwa has recognised the presence of former Mozambican President Joachim Chisano and says that he is happy that he is part of the gathering. He chronicles the close ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The President says that this is the last campaign rally. He says that he is happy with the large crowd that has come out for the rally.

He also recognises the presence of former Zanla commander Josiah Tongogara’s family. The President says the presence of a large crowd shows that the people are eager to protect the legacy and heritage of their motherland.

1422: Dr Bimha now introduces and invites VP General (Rtd) Dr Chiwenga to address the crowd as well as introduce President Mnangagwa.

Dr Chiwenga now takes to the podium.

“I am so excited that today President Mnangagwa came here in Tongogara to give you his last remarks before we go for elections. Let’s us all open our ears and listen to our leader. He will tell us where we are coming from where we are and where we are going.

“President Mnangagwa is our leader who has given us Vision 2030 a vision meant to get rid of hunger in our nation

“He has led the transformation of our nation. He wants this nation to grow in development and be known not only in the Sadc area but the entire African continent

“Today he officially commissioned a hospital to ensure that every person in this nation has access to health service.

“Right now life expectancy in Zimbabwe is now 80 years this was achieved by President Mnangagwa in just a short period of time

“We are saying that so far there has been peace, unity of purpose, love and tolerance within Zimbabweans. This has all put to shame our detractors.

“Let us vote for President Mnangagwa our members of Parliament and councillors so we build the Zimbabwe we want.”

VP Chiwenga now requests President Mnangagwa to address the crowd

He ends his address

1356: Dr Bimha now introduces Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Larry Mavhima who is also the party’s Provincial chairperson and requests him to give his welcome remarks

“I am very happy by the honour you have given me to welcome President Mnangagwa and the First Lady together with all the VIPs. Here in the province the party is very strong and we are also excited with all the developmental projects being done under the Second Republic. We therefore promise you Your Excellency that the party will win resoundingly in the province. We are also a peace-loving province and shun all forms of violence,” said Cde Mavhima.

What excites us as a province is that since the coming in of the Second Republic we have over 1170 projects that have been implemented and 822 of these projects have been completed meaning as a province we have a 70 percent success rate in terms of completed projects

Cde Mavhima hands over a copy of the province’s compendium which details all the projects implemented in the province; to President Mnangagwa

Cde Mavhima boasts that with the numbers present the Midlands province has beaten all other provinces

He ends his address

1349: Dr Bimha recognises the presence of former Mozambican President Cde Chissano

1342: Dr Bimha now introduces Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu and requests him to address the crowd.

“I was just talking of the importance of this place where our commanders came from these including General Tongogara and General Alfred Nikita Mangena, it is thus important that we celebrate their lives because our history would not be incomplete without mentioning them,” said Dr Mpofu

1331: Zanu-PF national commissar Cde Mike Bimha now takes over the programme, he starts by recognising President Mnangagwa, First Lady Amai Mnangagwa and the rest of the First Family here present at the Presidential rally

“This rally is the last rally where the President is coming to meet with Zanu-PF supporters. We have gone to every province which is why we are calling this rally the mother of all rallies. This is a special area because this is the area where the late Zanla commander Cde Josiah Tongogara comes from, which is why we are here celebrating the life of Cde Tongogara,” says Dr Bimha.

“Where ever Cde Tongogara is he is definitely smiling on seeing the whole lot of you here. He is especially happy that what he fought for in the liberation struggle came to fruition where all of us can now exercise their right to vote,” said Dr Bimha.

1213: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at Tongogara High School and immediately go for briefing.

1207: President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the recently constructed state-of-the-art Tongogara Clinic at Tongogara business centre in Shurugwi District. The clinic was constructed through devolution funds by Tongogara Rural District Council with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

President Mnangagwa has planted a Mukute tree at Tongogara Clinic. He planted the tree to mark the Presidential Provincial Star rally being held at Tongogara High School.

1051: The ruling party has held Presidential rallies in nine provinces and the Midlands one being held today in Tongogara, Shurugwi, Midlands will be the last, with the party set to mobilise over 300 000 of its supporters.

Also in attendance for today’s rally is former Mozambican President Cde Joachim Chissano.

1008: VPs Chiwenga and Mohadi have arrived at the venue of the rally.

1000: We are at Tongogara High School in Shurugwi for the Zanu PF Presidential Star Rally.